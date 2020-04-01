|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Busch
Fort Myers - Surrounded by her loved ones, Jacqueline Busch 85, died Friday, March 27, 2020. "Jackie" as she was known, was born in New Jersey to the late Edward and Adele Orlino. She was the beloved wife of Charles (Chuck) Busch for 63 years. Jackie and Chuck moved to Florida in 1967. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her 4 children, son Charles Jr. (Chip) and his wife Jenny, Patricia Gorrell and her husband Jim, Elizabeth Danziger and her husband Ken, and Melissa and her husband Steve Gollmer. Jackie was the grandmother of 9, and great-grandmother of 3. She is also survived by her two sisters in New Jersey-Judy Gallagher and Patricia Keelan and many nieces and nephews and their families. Jackie and her family were active members of St. Cecilia's Church for many years, where she sat on the Parish Council and was involved in the RCIA program. Jackie and Chuck were the owners of Busch Landscaping and Garden Center in Fort Myers. Very gregarious, she loved entertaining both family and friends. Always fashion forward, Jackie worked in the showrooms of New York City as a model. In her later years, she did some local modeling in Fort Myers. Friend to many, she will be greatly missed. Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020