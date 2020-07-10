Jacquelyn Eileen Guy Reitenga



It is with great sadness that the family of Jacquelyn Eileen Guy Reitenga announces her sudden passing on Sunday, July 5 , 2020 at the age of 84. Jackie was the adored wife of the late Robert W. Reitenga (2000 ), devoted, loving mother to sons John (Heather), Barry, and daughter Amy (Roger), cherished grandmother of Robert (Meghan) and Krista (Patrick), and great grandmother of Orion. She was the treasured, "Grandma Jackie" to Amelie , Florence, Jade, Garrett and Sammy. Jackie will be fondly remembered and sadly missed b y her nieces, Pam (Tim), and Jayne (Jay), as well as her extended family in Canada and Columbia, SC, along with all those lives she touched in Michigan, Florida, Tennessee. Jackie was born October 11, 1935 in Harrisburg, Pa. to loving parents Caroline (Guy) and Herbert Guy. She was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Schau Watson in 2014. The family lived in Charleston, before moving to Kalamazoo, MI. where Jackie graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School (1954 ). Jackie thoroughly enjoyed music, she played the violin and loved to dance. She met an extraordinarily gifted pianist, the love of her life, her adored Bob, with whom she shared 45 years of happiness. Jackie's proudest accomplishment was her family, she was an incredibly devoted wife and loving mother, but her dynamic energy did not stop there. While raising her family she began a career in real estate, quickly becoming a member of the Million Dollar Club. At the same time she was an active member, and a n inspirational leader to many, serving her community on the Women's Council of Realtors, American Business Women's Association, Junior League, and the Germania Club, while still finding time to coach the Douglas MacArthur High School PomPom Squad and attend high school wrestling matches and track meets. Jackie loved to cook and bake brownies, cookies, pies and cakes. This passion along with her kind, generous, caring and loving ways is a legacy that will survive in her family



Jackie enjoyed her golden years in Florida volunteering, golfing, playing mahjong, and enjoying her many friends. She chose to move to Columbia, South Carolina and Harbor Chase community, so she could be close to her eldest son John, where she was well taken care of and loved. She will be celebrated in a private family memorial later in the year.









