|
|
James A. Garfield
Fort Myers - James Abraham Garfield, 79, passed peacefully at his Fort Myers, FL home on June 12th. Jim was born on March 2,1940 in Waterbury, CT to James A. Garfield, Sr. and Yvonne (Lavimodiere) Garfield. He is survived by his wife, Nancy A. (Saporite) Garfield, a brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Nancy Garfield of Naugatuck, CT and a brother and sister-in-law, John Thomas and Dorothy Garfield of Berlin, MD, along with many other dear family members and friends. After studying for the priesthood for 7 years, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in l960 and honorably served his country until 1964. He then embarked on a 40-yr. career in banking, working for Colonial Bank (n/k/a Bank of America) in various capacities that culminated in his fmal position as Senior Vice President, Trust Administration. Upon his retirement from banking, he was called to become the first Executive Director of the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation where he remained for 6 years. Jim was also immersed in numerous civic and non-profit organizations in the greater Torrington and Waterbury, CT areas. A devout Episcopalian, Jim belonged to Trinity Church in Torrington and, upon
retiring to Florida in 2014, became an active member of Saint Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church on Sanibel Island. There he served as Church Treasurer and as a Eucharistic Minister. Jim and Nancy lived in the Verandah Community where they enjoyed many happy times together, golfing and getting to meet and know many beautiful people. Jim had a passion for the arts, loved to
golf, travel, to wine and dine, to cook, entertain, and spend special times with family and friends. His favorite dish was pasta Bolognese. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 11:00 am at Saint Michael's, 2304
Periwinkle Way, Sanibel FL with a reception to follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, please just take some time to extend a special act of kindness to someone in need. For all those who touched his life, you became a part of him, and so shall you remain, both now and forevermore.
Published in The News-Press on June 21, 2019