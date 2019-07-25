Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Good
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Good


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Good Obituary
James A. Good

Fort Myers - James A. Good, 85, moved to the Fort Myers area in 1967 from Chicago, and died peacefully at his son's home in Arrington, Tennessee on Friday, July 19, 2019.

A treasury of memories will live on and be cherished by his ex-wife and friend Joan Good, his four children, David (Debbie) Good, Janet (Jeffrey) Leasure, Kathy Good, James B. (Lisa) Good, his son-in-law Randy Posey; and his six grandchildren, Ashley, Sarah, R.J., Lindsey, Christopher and Theresa.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 AM at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907.
Published in The News-Press on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now