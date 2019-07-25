|
|
James A. Good
Fort Myers - James A. Good, 85, moved to the Fort Myers area in 1967 from Chicago, and died peacefully at his son's home in Arrington, Tennessee on Friday, July 19, 2019.
A treasury of memories will live on and be cherished by his ex-wife and friend Joan Good, his four children, David (Debbie) Good, Janet (Jeffrey) Leasure, Kathy Good, James B. (Lisa) Good, his son-in-law Randy Posey; and his six grandchildren, Ashley, Sarah, R.J., Lindsey, Christopher and Theresa.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 AM at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907.
Published in The News-Press on July 25, 2019