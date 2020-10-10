James (Jim) Blachowiak



Cape Coral - The world said goodbye to a great one on September 28th, 2020 when James (Jim) Blachowiak passed away at home in Cape Coral, Florida at the age of 80. His beloved wife of 53 years, Margaret, was by his side. She will miss him but can now buy the Cadillac he always thought was too extravagant. He leaves behind two daughters, Ami (Dustin) and Beth. They were his pride and joy despite their average looks and mediocre success in life. He also loved Chris Jefferson, who was like a son to him. Jim is survived by his brother Elmer (Kate) who will now have additional free time since he won't have to remotely fix Jim's computer every week. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Stella (Majewski), sister Dorothy Barrett (Kevin) and brother Donald. To know Jim was to love him, and his life was blessed with many other relatives, friends, neighbors and colleagues.



Jim grew up in Beaver, Wisconsin and attended Coleman High School. He served in the Navy for four years before settling in the Milwaukee area where he met Margaret, the love of his life, in 1965. Together they raised two daughters and created a wonderful family. Jim was a salesman at Fireplace Ltd for many years and even appeared in their television commercials. (He was the guy in a caveman suit at the end saying Fire Good!) He liked to remind people that he had two daughters in Los Angeles but he was the only one on TV. Jim retired in 2002 and moved to Cape Coral, Florida but continued to spend summers at his cabin in Northern Wisconsin. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed boating, fishing and annual hunting trips to Montana.



Jim was a devoted husband, a doting father and a loyal friend. He volunteered for many church and charity organizations and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.



Known for his great sense of humor, Jim was a lot of fun. He was always up for a good time and enjoyed playing cards, drinking cocktails and napping in his recliner. He truly enjoyed life and encouraged others to do the same.



Jim blazed an 80 year trail of laughter, kindness and generosity. The world is a better place because he was here. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In the meantime please raise a glass to Jim and remember the good times!



In lieu of flowers, please do an unexpected act of kindness in his honor.









