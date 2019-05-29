Services
James Brown
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brown family home
Cape Coral - James "David" Brown, age 66, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on Saturday May 25, 2019. David was born March 12, 1953 in Bradenton, FL. He enjoyed, Grilling, and watching Sports. David loved and owned Corvettes, and won many awards showing them. Most importantly he was a loving and caring family man.

David is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Brown; children, Leigh (Matt) Wilson, Bobby (Michelle) Garman, Jason (Sabrina) Brown; his mother, Louise Brown, brother, Steve (Pam) Brown; 4 grandchildren, and extended family. David was preceded in death by his father Walt Brown.

A celebration of life will be held at the Brown family home on June 22, 2019 from 6 PM - 9 PM. Please contact the family for directions. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Hope Hospice, Development Office: 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at nationalcremation.com/locations/north-fort-myers
Published in The News-Press on May 29, 2019
