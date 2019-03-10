James C. Hunt



Ft. Myers - James C. Hunt of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Falmouth MA died Sunday at Healthpark Hospital after a long illness. He was 84 years old. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary G. Hunt who died last August. He was born in Brockton, MA and grew up in Abington MA where he graduated from Abington High School, where he also played football. Jim enjoyed camping, fishing and coaching his sons little league teams. He owned his own business for many years and also retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a Mental Health Worker. Jim was well respected by all who knew him.



Jim is survived by 6 children, Karen Mooney and John Cuddy, both of Ft. Myers, FL, a daughter Susan Hunt of New Bedford, MA, Geraldine Cuddy, Taunton, MA, Brian and Maryjane Hunt both of Falmouth, MA. He also had 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter. He was also predeceased by 2 sons, Joseph and Michael Cuddy and his loving grandson John Cuddy Jr. Jim took wonderful care of his wife Mary for the last 10 years of her life and was an exceptional husband and father.



There will be a funeral mass at St. Columbkille Church in Ft. Myers on Wednesday March 13 at 10:00 with a burial immediately following at St. Columbkille Memorial Garden. All are welcome to attend. Published in The News-Press on Mar. 10, 2019