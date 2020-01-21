Services
Messiah Lutheran Church
2691 NE Pine Island Rd
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
2691 NE Pine Island Rd.
Cape Coral, FL
View Map
James E. Jackson Obituary
James E. Jackson

Melbourne - James Jackson 91, a WWII Veteran, of Melbourne, Fl. and formerly of N. Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1928 in Dayton, Oh. James was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Mildred (Millie) Jackson and parents, Ralph Jackson and Maricle Jackson and Stepfather Charles Brown. He is survived by his sons, Jim Jr. (Christine) of Indianapolis, In. Bob (Karen) of Hardeewille, S.C. Rick (DeDe) of Melbourne, Fl. grandchildren, Steve, Eric, Ryan Dianna, Matt and Nicole, great grandchildren, Isaiah, and Eleanor. Memorial Service will be held February 1, 2020 at 11 AM at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2691 NE Pine Island Rd. Cape Coral. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in James name to William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Parkway, Palm Bay, Fl. 32907.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020
