James Edward Bishop



05/31/51-05/23/20



Jim was born in Chicago IL to John and Monica Bishop. When Jim was in grade school, they moved to Crystal Lake where he also attended Crystal Lake Central High School. He attended No. Ill University and graduated with a Bach. Of Arts degree. In 2006, Jim and his wife, Mary Reichert Bishop moved to Fort Myers FL where he passed away. A private burial service will take place in Fort Myers.









