James Edward Bishop
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward Bishop

05/31/51-05/23/20

Jim was born in Chicago IL to John and Monica Bishop. When Jim was in grade school, they moved to Crystal Lake where he also attended Crystal Lake Central High School. He attended No. Ill University and graduated with a Bach. Of Arts degree. In 2006, Jim and his wife, Mary Reichert Bishop moved to Fort Myers FL where he passed away. A private burial service will take place in Fort Myers.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved