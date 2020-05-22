|
James Edward Kinsey Sr.
Fort Myers - James Edward Kinsey Sr., age 91, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away peacefully May 18th, 2020. He was born in Miami, Florida on April 25, 1929, the son of Henderson and Irene Kinsey.
James attended Fort Lauderdale High School. He graduated from Florida State University, where he played guard on their first football team. James was also part of the hand balancing act in the FSU Flying High Circus. Shortly after earning his degree in business, James enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was part of the Sixty Sixth Fighter Pilot Squadron. He was stationed in Elmendorf, Alaska and flew the F-94. After being discharged from the USAF in early 1955, James joined his brother in Fort Myers, Florida and began his career as a commercial real estate broker. Years later he founded Kinsey Associates, a commercial real estate office, and later brought his son James E. Kinsey Jr. into the business. During his career he brokered the sale of Bowditch Point on Fort Myers Beach to Lee County. He was pleased that the public could finally have access to the beach and the activities the property offered. James was also a member of the Presidents Club of Florida State University and was a past president of The Rotary Club of Fort Myers.
In his free time and into retirement, James enjoyed sailing J-24s, playing golf, and many great fishing trips with his best friend, Jim Decker. He also loved spending the summers at his home in Sugar Mountain, NC and spending time with his grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents Henderson and Irene, his brothers John, Pat, and Phil, and his son, James E. Kinsey Jr. He is survived by his wife Donna; his daughter Deborah Kinsey Kennedy (David), daughter in law Leslie Kinsey, his six grandchildren, Brandon Kinsey (Tiffany), Amanda Kinsey, Amy Kinsey Tepas (Kyle), Kinsey Kennedy, Andrew Kennedy, Jackson Kennedy, and his great grandson James E. Kinsey III. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers Team 110 in his memory.
Published in The News-Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020