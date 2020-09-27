James Eric Kane



Fort Myers - James Eric Kane, 63, of Fort Myers, passed away September 24, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul James Kane and Thelma Josephine (Bertsche) Kane. Survivors include four siblings, Gregory Kane (Kathy) of Pocatello, Idaho, Michael Kane (Joan) of Cullom, Illinois, Ann Kane of Potomac, Maryland and Jo Ellen Kane of Portland, Oregon, nephews Patrick Kane, Sean Kane and Daniel Kane, great-niece Annabelle Kane and great-nephew Elliott Kane.



After being named salutatorian of his high school class, Jim received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he was a James Scholar and a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. He went on to receive his law degree from the University of Illinois Law School and his LLM in taxation from DePaul University in Chicago.He was a corporate tax attorney for several years in the Chicago area before moving to Fort Myers in 1989, where he worked at the law firm of Henderson, Franklin Starnes & Holt until his retirement. He was a board certified tax attorney. Jim was a devout Catholic and spent his life helping others.



His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 1, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, with a burial in Illinois. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to the UF Shands Liver Transplant Center in Gainesville, Florida, or Catholic Relief Services. The family wishes to give special thanks to the Dr. Theo Heller at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, Bethesda, Maryland and the staff at Shands Liver Transplant Center in Gainesville, Florida, for their extraordinary care of Jim.









