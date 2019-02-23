Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
2025 Woodman Dr
Kettering, OH
View Map
Centerville, OH - BAKER, James F, age 86, of Centerville, OH formerly of Cleveland, OH and Palm Beach County, FL, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Family will greet friends 1-3pm on Sunday, February 24 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am on Monday, February 25 at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH 45420. For complete remembrances and condolences please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 23, 2019
