|
|
James F. Baker
Centerville, OH - BAKER, James F, age 86, of Centerville, OH formerly of Cleveland, OH and Palm Beach County, FL, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Family will greet friends 1-3pm on Sunday, February 24 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am on Monday, February 25 at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH 45420. For complete remembrances and condolences please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 23, 2019