James H. Goodman
1932 - 2020
James H. Goodman

James H. Goodman passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL at the age of 88. A teacher for many years in the Toledo Public School System, he taught O.W.E. at Start High School and Waite High School where he helped open up the Jefferson Center downtown. The son of Edward and Mildred (Sours) Goodman he was born March 5, 1932 in Flint, MI. James served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force before enrolling at Michigan State University.

James was active in his community as a member of the Toledo Exchange Club and loved boating, becoming Commodore at Bay View Yacht Club and Ft. Myers Beach Yacht Club after his retirement. Jim and his wife, Peggy were also founding members of All Faiths Unitarian Church in Ft. Myers. His wife, Peggy preceded him in death in 2011.

He is survived by his 3 children, Paula (Rick) Whitman, Pamela (Thomas) Tadsen, and Edward (Cokey) Goodman; along with 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place.

Local arrangements entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI.




Published in The News-Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
