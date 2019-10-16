|
James Harold Marks, Jr.
Bloomington, IN - James Harold Marks, Jr. left his earthly body and went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 9, 2019. He was born to Rebecca Mae (McCracken) and James Harold Marks on December 19, 1933 in Frankewing, TN. Upon graduating from Auburn University in 1955, Jim became the first member of his family to earn a college diploma. He began his career as an Engineer with the space program in the Army Corps of Engineers, and went on to own several businesses in Nashville, TN as well as Snelling Staffing Services in Ft. Myers.
Jim was a member of New Hope Church in Ft. Myers, St. Luke's Church in Tallahassee, and Faith Lutheran in Bloomington, IN. He will be remembered as a happy man filled with love and laughter, an avid reader, and a lifelong learner. Mornings would find him working on a difficult crossword puzzle, which he always completed in ink. Afternoons would find him playing tennis or golf, unless it was a Saturday in the fall - those were always reserved for Auburn football games. Evenings would find him reading a history book, or the writings of Martin Luther, or even working on a course in Physics or Advanced Calculus. He will be missed terribly by his wife, children and grandchildren, and his dog Zeke.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rebecca Stoner Marks; daughters Landra Orr, Lesli Kimbro, and Lara Marks; his sister, Janine Wilson; his sister-in-law, Petra Marks; his brother-in-law, David Stoner; his stepchildren, Ben, Maribeth, and Matt Coller; his grandchildren, Rhianna and Caitlin Orr, James and Rachel Kimbro, and Erin Nieves; step grandchildren Mike Schlictman, Emily Isaacson, Tyler Chewning, and Sarah Freeman; as well as four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Charlotte Goodroe Marks; and by his brothers, John Marks and Edward Marks.
A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IN on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. A celebration of Jim's life will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Anglican Church, 3122 Mahan Dr., Ste. 801-268, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019