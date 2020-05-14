Resources
In loving memory of James Harry Burt, 531 Sunshine Avenue, North Ft. Myers, Florida (formerly of Mentor, Ohio), who died peacefully at home of natural causes on May 9, 2020. Mr. Burt was born on October 7, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio. He was predeceased by his parents, Bennet Harold Burt and Marjorie Irene (Robison) Burt.

Mr. Burt was a loving husband to his wife of 64 years, Diane Elaine (Glasscock) Burt. The couple was married at the Willoughby Methodist Church on October 27, 1956. He is survived by three adult children, Mark David Burt of Ft. Myers, Florida, Michael Darren Burt of Royal Palm Beach, Florida and Melissa Diane (Burt) Reigle, M.D. of Concord, Ohio.

Mr. Burt spent his lifetime working with young people. After graduating from Willoughby Union High School (Class of 1952) he obtained his undergraduate degree from Western Reserve University and his Master's degree from Kent State University. He spent many years in the classroom teaching and retired as Assistant Principle of John F. Kennedy Junior High School in the Willoughby-Eastlake City School District in 1985. After retirement, Mr. Burt continued to work as a counsellor to youth with substance abuse and other issues at Charter Glade and the David Lawrence Center in Lee, County, Florida.

Mr. Burt was a long time member, elder and Stephen Minister at Faith Presbyterian Church in Cape Coral, Florida. He was active in the Community Emergency Response Team, providing disaster-preparedness and relief services to the community in time of crisis.

No services are planned at this time and the family requests that donations be made to Hope Hospice in lieu of flowers or other remembrances.
Published in The News-Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020
