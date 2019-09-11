|
|
James Hass
Ft. Myers - James Hass, beloved husband, father and grandpa, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019. He was born in Door County, WI. to Doris & William Hass. He is survived by his wife Karen, daughters Robin Haley (Brett), Brenda Montgomery (Doug), sons Blayne Hass (Cindie), Rick Gouley (Jodi), Bryce Hass (Cindy) and his siblings, Carol, Barb, Chuck, Paul and his adored grandchildren. He was retired from Lee County D.O.T.
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda. Pay respects at www.char lottememorial.com.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 11, 2019