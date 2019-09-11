Services
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
James Hass


1941 - 2019
James Hass Obituary
James Hass

Ft. Myers - James Hass, beloved husband, father and grandpa, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019. He was born in Door County, WI. to Doris & William Hass. He is survived by his wife Karen, daughters Robin Haley (Brett), Brenda Montgomery (Doug), sons Blayne Hass (Cindie), Rick Gouley (Jodi), Bryce Hass (Cindy) and his siblings, Carol, Barb, Chuck, Paul and his adored grandchildren. He was retired from Lee County D.O.T.

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda. Pay respects at www.char lottememorial.com.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 11, 2019
