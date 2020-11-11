1/1
James Heckler Sr.
James Heckler, Sr.

Fort Myers - On November 7th, 2020, James Heckler, Sr. passed away at age 95. He was born August 14, 1925, in Chambersburg, Penna to Maurice and Marjorie Heckler.

Along with his parents, Jim was proceeded in death by the love of his life, the former Harriett Williams, his wife for 65 years. He is survived by his son Jim (wife Lisa) of Fort Myers, Fla. and daughter, Karen Stathas (husband Nick) of Greenwood, SC.

Adding to Jim and Harriett's happiness in life was a loving family of six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

After graduating from Chambersburg High School in 1943, Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. During his enlistment, he served as a rifle instructor at Paris Island and with the fourth Marine Division, with whom, he went ashore in the battle of Iwo Jima. His next overseas assignment was with the Occupation on Okinawa. Among his awards was the Asian Pacific Ribbon, with one gold star and the presidential Unit Citation.

After military service, he graduated from Shippensburg College and received his masters and advanced degree works from Pennsylvania State University.

A career in public school education in central Pennsylvania totaled 35 years. Part of his career included tenure as Superintendent of schools.

Upon retirement in 1982, he and his wife moved to Fort Myers, Florida. Both he and Harriett were avid golfers and enjoyed the sunny climate in South West Florida.

At the time of Jim's death, he was a resident of the Shell Point Retirement community where he spent many happy years.

Fort Myers Memorial Gardens helped to plan Jim's arrangements. Burial will be at the National Veterans Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.




Published in The News-Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
November 12, 2020
Jim and families, it seems your Dad lived a long life! His passing will leave a void. Your memories will bring smiles and bring peace. Our condolences. Leslie (Wian) and family
Leslie Wian Ingalzo
Friend
