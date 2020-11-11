James Heckler, Sr.



Fort Myers - On November 7th, 2020, James Heckler, Sr. passed away at age 95. He was born August 14, 1925, in Chambersburg, Penna to Maurice and Marjorie Heckler.



Along with his parents, Jim was proceeded in death by the love of his life, the former Harriett Williams, his wife for 65 years. He is survived by his son Jim (wife Lisa) of Fort Myers, Fla. and daughter, Karen Stathas (husband Nick) of Greenwood, SC.



Adding to Jim and Harriett's happiness in life was a loving family of six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.



After graduating from Chambersburg High School in 1943, Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. During his enlistment, he served as a rifle instructor at Paris Island and with the fourth Marine Division, with whom, he went ashore in the battle of Iwo Jima. His next overseas assignment was with the Occupation on Okinawa. Among his awards was the Asian Pacific Ribbon, with one gold star and the presidential Unit Citation.



After military service, he graduated from Shippensburg College and received his masters and advanced degree works from Pennsylvania State University.



A career in public school education in central Pennsylvania totaled 35 years. Part of his career included tenure as Superintendent of schools.



Upon retirement in 1982, he and his wife moved to Fort Myers, Florida. Both he and Harriett were avid golfers and enjoyed the sunny climate in South West Florida.



At the time of Jim's death, he was a resident of the Shell Point Retirement community where he spent many happy years.



Fort Myers Memorial Gardens helped to plan Jim's arrangements. Burial will be at the National Veterans Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.









