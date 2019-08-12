Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
James L. Hutchinson Obituary
James L. Hutchinson

Fort Myers - James Leach "Jim" Hutchinson died August 9, 2019 at 8:48 am at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, FL. He was 93 years old. Jim served in the submarine forces of the Navy in the Pacific in World War II, followed his father and uncles as a bricklayer and mason, and retired in 1997 from his career as a computer programmer for the Navy. Jim was quick to tell a funny story. He enjoyed golf and fishing, served for a decade as Boy Scout scoutmaster, and was active as a member of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Jean Welch Hutchinson; sons: James and Thomas Hutchinson; daughter, Judith Richards; four grandsons and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park on Thursday, August 15th from 5 to 7 pm. His life will be celebrated at mass at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Friday, August 16th at 12:00 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Hope Hospice in his name would be appreciated. Info (239) 334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 12, 2019
