James Leo Chapp
James Leo Chapp passed away April 18, 2020 with family close by in Cape Coral Florida. He was born in Detroit Michigan 12/9/1942, grew up in New Boston and graduated from St. Mary High School in Wayne Michigan. He is survived by his wife Vicki and her mother Jean Langford of Cape Coral Florida. His parents Jerome H. and Patricia Chapp proceeded him to heaven. He has five remaining siblings: Jeranne Jackson and Justine Russow of Michigan; Jerome A. Chapp, Jane Pawlowski and Jeanine Pennington Chapp of Florida. He and his brother Jerome A. were previous owners of Chapp Oil Co. in New Boston Michigan. The Oil Company remains in the family and is run by nieces and nephews who have kept it in the family since its founding in the 1940's. Jim was the commodore of the Cape Coral Sea Ray Club and spent many glorious hours on the water in his beloved 42 foot Sea Ray, Chapp Stix. He was a much beloved uncle to around 100 nieces & nephews and was there to celebrate many weddings, baptisms & other happy occasions with them. He will be missed by many.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020