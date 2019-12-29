|
|
James Leray "Ray" LeGrande
James Leray "Ray" LeGrande was born in 1936 in Luther, Oklahoma. He earned a B.S. in business from Central State University and a juris doctorate from the University of Oklahoma. While obtaining his degrees he was employed as a dispatcher with the Edmond police department and a police officer for the Oklahoma City police department. He also served as an advisor to the chief of police in St. Louis, Missouri and as a major on the Miami Beach police force commanding the Administrative Division.
Ray loved learning and teaching. As an educator he joined the faculty of Michigan State University in 1963. After eight years he left as a tenured associate professor and assistant dean to become a full professor, associate dean and founding member of the Florida International University in Miami. In 1978, he joined the University of Texas where he taught law and management as a full professor.
In July of 1982, the law firm of LeGrande & LeGrande, P.A., opened in Ft. Myers, Florida. Ray practiced law with his wife, Barbara, for twenty-eight years. After the death of his wife, Ray continued the office practice until his death.
In his 30 plus years in Ft Myers he had a great impact on his community. Ray was instrumental in starting the Community Cooperative Ministries. Throughout the years Ray supported the soup kitchen, and daycare of CCMI. He was a driving force in the Edison Kiwanis during the 90's. This chapter became the gold standard of Kiwanis. Ray also served on the State of Florida Kiwanis Foundation and pushed it to higher success than ever before. He worked every single month unloading semi's for the SHARE food distribution project.
Ray impacted so many people in his life. He truly made a difference to everyone he met.
Ray LeGrande passed away on December 10, 2019 and is survived by four children and six grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Ray will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church located at 2438 2nd Street in Ft. Myers, Florida. A reception will follow. All are welcome.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019