James Lewis Huene, Sr.
Wilmington - James Lewis Huene, Sr., 74, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at home.
Jim was born July 20, 1945 in Breese, Illinois, son of the late Julius "J.L." Huene and Edna Wade Huene. An infant son, James Lindsey Huene, and a sister, Pat Delaney, preceded him in death.
Jim moved to Ft. Myers, FL as a child. His career in the furniture business began in 1966, and led his family from Ft. Myers to San Juan, Puerto Rico, Birmingham, AL, Hickory, NC, and finally Wilmington, NC. During his successful work life he was employed by J.C. Penney, Bassett Upholstery, and Trendline Furniture where he was President until 1989. Jim then worked for Burlington Fabrics and ultimately became a highly acclaimed consultant for Stratford Furniture. In 1996 Jim and Clara moved to Wilmington, NC where he owned and operated The Furniture Company and Leather Emporium - extensions of his love of the furniture trade. In "retirement", Jim became a real estate broker with Living Seaside Realty Group.
Jim was a loving father and devoted husband and so loved his grandchildren, with whom he spent as much time as humanly possible. He cherished his outdoor time, and was skilled at making his property beautiful and creating special landscapes. Jim loved working with his hands and building, designing, fixing - he had a talent in remodeling homes. Jim was a friend to all and was always eager to help anyone he could. He will be missed greatly!
He is survived by his wife, Clara Huene; three children, daughter, Ashlee Siegel (Jay) and their children, Riley and Benjamin; daughter, Lisa Sanders (John) and their daughter, Addy; and son, Jamie Huene (Kim) and their children, James and Macey Huene, and Maggie and Joseph Jackson.
A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made online or by mail to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, or to the .
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019