James Lewis (Jim) Monahan



James Lewis (Jim) Monahan, 96, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 in Ft. Myers FL. Born Nov. 8th, 1923 in Chicago, IL, Jim was the only son of Lola Montez Ammen and Frank Monahan. James was a veteran of the Second World War, where he served as a flight engineer in the US Airforce. During his time of service, he participated in one of the war's most dangerous airlift operations, flying supplies from India to China over the Himalayan Mountains known as "Flying The Hump"



After the war Jim attended school at Millikin University, where he majored in Education. He went on to teach Physical Education and coached Baseball and Football at Fenton High School in Bensenville Illinois for 30 years. Never one to remain idle James began a second career as a home builder, real estate investor and entrepreneur buying and remodeling condos. James is survived by his wife Ruth, daughters Kathy and Susan, and his son Jim as well as many grandchildren.



No services at this time due to the Virus.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store