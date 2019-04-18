|
|
James Marvin Stoner
Fort Myers - James Marvin Stoner, 93, devoted husband, loving family man, and active contributor to his community, passed away peacefully in Fort Myers, FL on April 8, 2019. The son of Florence B. Stoner and E. Norris Stoner, he was born in Ladoga, IN on February 18, 1926. He attended high school in Tipton, IN, earned a B.A. at Indiana University (1949) and a M.A. from the University of Michigan (1950).
Upon his high school graduation in 1944, he entered the U.S. Army and served in the 28th Infantry Regiment, 8th Division in Europe in World War II, seeing combat in France, Belgium, and Germany. His infantry unit helped free the concentration camp of Woebblin, Germany.
Marv, as he was most commonly known, worked for General Electric for 33 years in a variety of locations, including Schenectady, NY, Pittsfield, MA, W. Peabody (Lynn), MA, Louisville, KY, Syracuse, NY, and Waynesboro, VA, where he also worked for GENICOM. Noted for his friendliness and sociability, he was elected President of his high school class, and later specialized in labor relations. After his retirement in 1987, he lived in Waynesboro for many years, followed by periods residing in Indianapolis and Fort Myers.
His wide-ranging civic activity included serving with the Democratic party in Virginia, the Waynesboro Public Library and the Waynesboro School Board. He was an active member of the U.S. Combat Infantrymen's Association. He founded and helped lead the Waynesboro Heritage Foundation. He was an avid traveler who visited throughout the U.S. and North America and saw five continents. In his later years, he recorded the remembrances of a number of WWII veterans; these are housed at the Waynesboro Heritage Museum.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia J. Stoner, who enjoyed 67 years of marriage with him, his brother, David Stoner, his children: Linda Stoner Waddell, James Marvin Stoner, Jr., Kimberly Ann Stoner, and Nancy Kaye Stoner; as well as four grandchildren: Laura Machlin, Jared Machlin, Juliana Stoner, and Matthew Stoner.
The family plans to hold memorials on May 11th in cemeteries in Tipton and Owen County, IN, and on August 23rd at the Waynesboro Heritage Foundation, and suggests that contributions in his name be made to , the National Society to Prevent Blindness, or the Waynesboro Heritage Foundation.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 18, 2019