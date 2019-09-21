|
James "Jim" Nuellen
Cape Coral - On September 16, 2019, James Nuellen of Cape Coral passed away at 84. Born in Chicago, IL. Jim enjoyed, boating, SCUBA diving, fishing, going on cruises, and playing Bridge. Jim travelled extensively, and his favorite trip by far was to Israel, where he was re-baptized in the Jordan River. As he started his final and best journey, Jim visualized the angels on the ceiling and in the hall calling him home. He was anxious to join the Lord in a safe and better place, where we know he is happy and at rest. Jim's family and friends will always remember that he was a kind man with a big heart, and they will dearly miss him.
Jim leaves behind, his wife, Eleanor (Ellie) Nuellen, his children; Rick Nuellen, Pamela Smith, Cindy Kleim, Sandra Brandt, Michael Nuellen, Kellianne Melnick, and Kimberly Carlyle; Eleven grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Family and Friends will honor Jim's life on, Saturday, September 28, 2019 with a Celebration of Life beginning at 10 AM - Faith Presbyterian, 4544 Coronado Parkway, Cape Coral, 33904
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 21, 2019