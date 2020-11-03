James P. Farrell, Jr.Cape Coral - James P. Farrell Jr., 82, of Cape Coral, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and son Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to James P. and Frances (Gallagher) Farrell. Stepmother Frances (McDonald) and family later came into his life. Jim was a retired Philadelphia Firefighter (10/15/68- 11/21/88). He loved his family, Golf, and 50+ Softball. He had many friends and will be missed by all. Jim is survived by his wife Susan of 54 years; son James B, daughter in law Carye, grandson Bryan, and granddaughters Sarah, Allyson, and Lauren. Due to the family's wishes and Covid-19, there will not be any memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers the family request donations in James P. Farrell Jr's memory to be directed to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33908