James P. Farrell Jr.
1938 - 2020
James P. Farrell, Jr.

Cape Coral - James P. Farrell Jr., 82, of Cape Coral, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and son Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to James P. and Frances (Gallagher) Farrell. Stepmother Frances (McDonald) and family later came into his life. Jim was a retired Philadelphia Firefighter (10/15/68- 11/21/88). He loved his family, Golf, and 50+ Softball. He had many friends and will be missed by all. Jim is survived by his wife Susan of 54 years; son James B, daughter in law Carye, grandson Bryan, and granddaughters Sarah, Allyson, and Lauren. Due to the family's wishes and Covid-19, there will not be any memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers the family request donations in James P. Farrell Jr's memory to be directed to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33908






Published in The News-Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coral Ridge Funeral Home
950 Chiquita Blvd. S
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
2392830540
