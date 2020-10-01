James Robert Steele



James Robert Steele, 85, passed away on September 23, 2020. James was born on July 22, 1935 in Jamestown, Indiana, and graduated from Putnam County Schools in 1953. After high school, James began serving four years of military enlistment at the US Naval Hospital at Great Lakes, Illinois as Corpsman, Cast Room Tech, and OR Tech.



In 1972, James was one of 12 people in the State of Indiana to be accepted into the first class of the Physician Assistant Program with Indiana University School of Medicine. Subsequently, he worked in private setting with Drs. Ron Peterson and Kent Guild in Plymouth, Indiana; and then with the Veterans Administration Hospital in Martinsburg WV. His favorite hobby was golf having his ninth hole-in-one on Del Tura 7-South, July 10, 2020, just two days before receiving diagnosis of his final illness.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Lewis Steele; a daughter, Janis A Snyder; a son, Michal J Steele, in Florida; 6 grandchildren, Ryann, Katie, Kacy, Christopher, Andrew, and Matt; sister, Mildred A Eaton in Indiana and two nephews, Joseph and Timothy. He was preceded in death by a son, James E Steele, and parents, Howard (Kilroy) Steele and Thelma J Shinn Steele.



Graveside services will be held at the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Jamestown, Indiana, at a later date.









