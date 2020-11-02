James S. Dougherty, IVCape Coral - Dougherty, James S., IV, of Cape Coral, Florida and formerly of Bradenton, Florida and Ocean View, NJ, went home to meet his precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on October 26, 2020.Jimmy was born in Atlantic City, NJ to James and Kathleen (nee Pitts) Dougherty, and was preceded in death by his grandfather's, grandmother's (Mom Mom and Gram), his uncles, William Pitts, Thomas Dougherty and David Dougherty, and Aunt Michelle. Jimmy is survived by his father and mother, James and Kathleen Dougherty, his two sisters, Dawn (Scott) Duncan, Erin (Chad) Ellis, and two brothers, Michael (Brandi) Dougherty, and William (Brittany) Dougherty, 11 nieces and nephews, and many friends and co-workers as well as his beloved fur babies, Beau and Luke.Jimmy grew up in Dennis Township, NJ and attended Cape Christian Academy until his family moved to Florida in 1992. Jimmy then graduated from Manatee High School in Manatee County, FL. Jimmy was a District Supervisor for Solitude Lake & Pond Management, in Fort Myers, Florida.Jimmy was always fun loving, joking and loved his family. Some of his best memories were when the family gathered and he was surrounded by family. Jimmy's famous expressions will be part of the family's vocabulary forever. "Mother, what are you cooking?" As he passed the freezer on the way out of his parents he could be heard saying, "Grab and go, she won't know." When talking about Uncle Tom, "Yo Yo Yo," and when looking at any difficult task in front of him, "Git-er-done!" "Erin, how are my little buddies!"The best day of Jimmy's life was when he realized he was a lost sinner and could not save himself and cried out to the only name under heaven and earth whereby men must be saved, the Lord Jesus Christ - Acts 4:12.Jimmy loved the Lord and had the heart of an evangelist. He always wanted to share the "Good News" of salvation through Jesus Christ to all he could. Jimmy cared about everyone, and under his sometimes-tough exterior, he always had had the greatest empathy, care, and love for those he knew, especially his co-workers and family. Jimmy would spend time at the local Salvation Army or checking in with his men to make sure they were ok when they were going through difficult times. Jimmy never forgot his grandmothers and went out of his way to call them, write them, and make them laugh. He did the same for the rest of the family and "we all knew he cared; really cared about us."Jimmy was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State Fan, and loved the sights, sounds and memories of Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium as a child and the many Penn State Bowl Games he attended over the years with his Dad and brothers; especially Penn State's triple overtime win over FSU in the 2006 Orange Bowl.Jimmy's lifelong dream would be for you to meet his precious Savior, Jesus Christ and spend eternity with him.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM at the Harvey Engelhardt Funeral Home 1600 Colonial Blvd. Fort Myers, FL.