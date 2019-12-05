|
James Stanley Dooley
Fort Myers - James Stanley Dooley, 79, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Brigantine, New Jersey, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born January 2, 1940, to Stanley A. and Anna E. Dooley (Nee Wilson) in Vincentown, NJ. Jim was born into a blended and remarkable family, spending his formative years in Atlantic City, NJ. He attended Atlantic City High School and later honorably served in the United States Navy. After his discharge from the Navy, Jim eventually returned to Atlantic City and joined the Atlantic City Police Department in 1965. He received many awards and commendations during his career. Jim retired from ACPD at the rank of Captain in 1993. Jim enjoyed traveling to Disney World with his wife, children and grandchildren. He seldom missed a practice, game or any other event in which his children or grandchildren were competing. He had many hobbies including reading, exercising, working around his house and always lending a hand for projects with his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of his Irish heritage. His parents predecease him in death as well as his many brothers and sisters, including older brother William, older sisters Marietta and Joan, and younger brother Thomas. Jim was a devoted husband, father of 3 children and grandfather of 5 grandchildren who were the loves of his life. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Lois; his sons, Eric James (Kim), and Daren Jeffrey (Bridget), and daughter, Cherlynn Nichols (Craig); grandchildren Delaney Rose and Patrick James Dooley, Kayla Marie and Robert Dean Nichols, and Ella Jaymes Dooley. He is also survived by his sisters Gloria, Catherine, his brother John and brothers in law Frank DeFeo (Maryann) and Louis DeFeo (Barbara). Jim will be missed by his best friend Edwin J. Jacobs, Jr., his many nieces, nephews, cousins and faithful dog, Callie. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:00A.M. Monday, December 9, 2019 by the at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Ft. Myers, FL 33919 or to De Lasalle Academy 6401 Techster Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33966.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019