Jan R. (Harper) Millen


1962 - 2020
Jan R. (Harper) Millen Obituary
Jan R. (Harper) Millen

Cape Coral - Jan R. Millen 57, passed away after long battle with Cancer January, 11, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral Florida, with her children by her side.

Born on January 23, 1962, in Aurora Illinois, the daughter of Charles Harper and Joan (Liefheit) Dunlap.

Jan left school in 1979 and became a mom to her first child.

She loved her title and children dearly. In her earlier years she ran her own daycare taking care of children as they were her own. As they grew she found other types of jobs. She had a love for Cleaning and gardening.

She married her late husband Thomas J. Millen, June 10th, 1995.

They moved to Florida where Jan returned to school and obtained her degree in Real Estate.

She worked side by side with her husband and children who owned and grew a successful business.

Millen Custom Homes and Millen Excavating.

In her spare time she loved her title of Meme and spoiling her grand-babies.

She is survived by her children, Kristal (Nathan) Fatic, Brandon (Krystal Herman) Yates, and Lauren Millen and her special fur-baby Mackie Moo. all of Cape Coral Florida.

Her granddaughters: Eleanor Fatic, Emma Fatic, and Zoe Yates all of Cape Coral FL.

Sister Vicky (Dan) Lipscomb of Hillcrest IL, Brothers, Michael Harper of Aurora IL, David (Rene) Harper of Cape Coral FL. Her mother, Joan (James) Dunlap of Fort Myers FL.

Several nieces, nephews, and numerous other family members.

* Special thanks to all the Staff of Hope Hospice they are truly Angels on Earth *

She was preceded in death by her late husband Thomas Millen; and her father Charles Harper.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for Jan at a later date.

Any condolences can be sent to c/o Kristal Fatic to the Jan MIllen Family at 601 SW 6th Ave. Cape Coral FL 33991.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
