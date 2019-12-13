|
|
Jane Ann Borkowski
Fort Myers - June 20,1923 - December 1, 2019
Jane A. Borkowski, 96, of Fort Myers, passed away on December 1, 2019. Jane, the daughter of Robert and Anna Kelly was born on June 20,1923 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She loved sports and music, playing on lacrosse and basketball teams until graduating from high school. Jane enjoyed playing tennis and golf, with all the side socializing benefits, into her 70's and 80's. She also was a talented artist who continued painting until her death.
She was married to her husband Walter for 55 years who preceded her in death in 2004. They were longtime residents of Media, PA prior to moving to Florida. Jane had a great sense of humor and never met anyone that she didn't want to strike up a conversation with.
Jane is survived by her son Bob and daughter-in-law Karol of Lakewood Ranch, FL; daughter Diane of Southlake TX; son Rick and daughter-in-law Annette of Southlake,TX. Jane's grandchildren are Elizabeth (great grandson Gabriel) of Alexandria,VA and Kelly of Middleburg,VA; Nick (deceased), Steve and Anna of Southlake, TX.
A memorial service will be held at Sanibel Congregational United Church of Christ, 2050 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957 on January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019