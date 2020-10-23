Jane B. Henderson



Fort Myers - Jane B. Henderson, 87, died Oct 14, 2020 in Fort Myers. She was born in Maryland, the daughter of Robert K. Beach and Jane (Truitt) Beach. Jane was a Registered Nurse, a member of First United Methodist Church in downtown Fort Myers, and played flute and piccolo with Lee County Community Band. She was an avid skater at Skatium, and an accomplished seamstress, sewing skating costumes for her friends there. She was predeceased by husband, Lewis L. Henderson, and brother Robert K. Beach. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Roberts and Cathy (Jordan) Louviere, of Seattle, WA. She will be forever missed.









