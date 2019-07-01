|
|
Jane Garrison Demarest Withers
White Sulphur Springs, WV - Jane Garrison Demarest Withers passed on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 in peace surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, the late Dr. Herbert "Scott" Withers.
Jane was a graduate of Plainfield High School in Plainfield, NJ. She later graduated from the University of Mississippi with a B.S. in Dietetics and Nutrition in 1953. There she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority and continued to be an active member throughout the years. She then went on to complete her dietetics internship at University Hospital in Cleveland, OH. Jane worked as a Registered Dietician at several hospitals and nursing homes in southeast WV.
Together Jane and Scott were residents of White Sulphur Springs, WV and Sanibel Island, FL and had three children. She was an active member of both St. Thomas Episcopal Church in White Sulphur Springs, WV and St. Michael's Episcopal Church on Sanibel Island, FL. At St. Michael's, she enjoyed working at Noah's Ark thrift shop.
A celebration of Jane's life will be held at St. Thomas's Episcopal Church in White Sulphur Springs, WV on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 11 AM. A reception will follow at St. Thomas' Butler Hall. Online condolences may be made to www.fordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Press on July 1, 2019