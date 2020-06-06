JANET SMITH WAITEFort Myers - Janet Smith Waite left this life and joined our Lord on May 21,2020. She was born in St Louis, MO to Harold and Katheryn Smith. Janet met her husband, of 60 years, Emmette, in high school in Mobile, Alabama.Janet taught 5th grade at Fort Benning, GA, waiting for her husband to finish college. Together they had three children, Julie Filer,(Terry), E. Phillip Waite,lll (Suzanne) and Susan Black (John). She was a wonderful grandmother to six grandchildren, Emory, Amy, Aaron, Calvin, Christanna and Colin. She was also blessed with two great grandsons, Alden and Declan and a wonderful god-daughter Laurie Risley.After high school graduation from Murphy High School in Mobile, AL she attended Mississippi Southern, then transferred to Alabama Polytechnic Institute, know as Auburn University, graduating in Elem. Education. Janet had a short career in teaching then became a full time home maker and mother to her three children.Janet was a loving and caring person, always reaching out to others and expecting nothing in return. She enjoyed sharing with others , meals she prepared, and kept notes on what they especially liked. She always remembered family birthdays or anniversaries and loved sending cards to friends and neighbors.She was a member of North Fort Myers Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Covenant College, Lookout Mountain , GA or Reformed Theological Seminary, Oveido, Fl. A celebration of Janet's life will be arranged later this year.