Janice G. Brinich Zukowski (Jan)
Ft. Myers - JANICE G. BRINICH (ZUKOWSKI) (Jan), age 87, passed away peacefully at Cypress Cove in Ft. Myers, FL. January 20, 2020. Jan was born in Pittsburgh, Pa and lived there until moving to Southwest Florida over 20 years ago. She and her husband, Bill, were founding members of St. Germaine Parish in Pittsburgh as well as St. John XXIII parish in Ft. Myers. An avid baker, Jan was very active in the Ladies Guild at church and enjoyed helping with fundraising through bake sales.
She is survived by devoted daughters Linda Cardamone, Shari Robinson (Craig), and Pamela DeLuca (Barry), her dear sister Carol Williamson, Sister In Law Eileen Fasola, loving grandchildren Marisa, Adam, Ryan, and Alaina, and great grandson John Michael.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, followed by a celebration of Jan's life in the church's community hall on Friday, February 28th at 10:00am.
A memorial luncheon for friends and family in Pittsburgh will announced soon.
Family and friends may leave memories of Jan and condolences for her family online at https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/janice-brinich/.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020