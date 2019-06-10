|
Janice Irene (Combs) Rhoades
Lehigh Acres - Janice Irene (Combs) Rhoades passed on June 7, 2019. She is survived by her children Daniel Rhoades, Jana Notarian, Denise Miller, Chuck Northern and Scott Northern; her grandchildren Blake, Jo-Lynn, Hope, Hunter, Lydia, Lordis, Alec, Jeremy, Ashley and Nathaniel; and her special family Judylynn States, Donna Mercer, Sandy Muth and Bill Young. Ashes will be sent to her home town of Hazard, KY and placed in the family cemetery.
Published in The News-Press on June 10, 2019