1943 - 2020
Fort Meyers - Janice Pontarelli Kopplin, 76, of Fort Meyers, FL, died peacefully but unexpectedly, at home on May 4, 2020. She was born July 27, 1943 in Chicago to the late John E. and Irene (Stelmach) Pontarelli. Mother of Sara Rose Kopplin; proud grandmother of Amber and Courtney Nelson; dear sister of Claudia (Joseph) Pontarelli-Hallissey and John M. (Leanne) Pontarelli; loving aunt of Mark (Mario) Tortoriello, William (Mela) Tortoriello, Joseph (Merideth) Hallissey, Anne Pontarelli, and John E. Pontarelli II; great aunt of Emma Hallissey. Janice had a quirky personality, which made her stand out in a crowd. Fun to be with, she was endeared by family and friends. Janice was a highly intellectual free spirit with clear and well thought out opinions on many topics. An excellent piano player, she grew up in on the northwest side of Chicago, later Oak Park, IL, and then the south suburbs. She was a graduate of Alvernia High School, earned her undergraduate degree from Marquette University and master's degree from the Columbia University School of Social Work. She will be interred in St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL. A memorial Service will be held in Chicago at a later date. Donations in Janice's name may be made to fund research at the University of Chicago Celiac Disease Center.
Published in The News-Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
