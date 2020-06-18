Jay Alan Bridenthal



Jay Alan Bridenthal, 58, passed away suddenly on June 14, 2020. Jay was born in Akron, Ohio on March 24, 1962. He grew up in a Ford family and playing little league baseball. He attended Green High School, Green, Ohio. In the summer before his junior year, he moved to Florida to be closer to his father. He graduated from Lely High School and EMT school, Naples, Florida and Edison Community College, Fort Myers, Florida. He began his career in public service with American Ambulance in April 1980. He served as an EMT for American Ambulance and Collier County EMS. In 1993, he served as a CCU/ICU paramedic for Tenet Health Care in St. Petersburg, Florida. He served as a paramedic/lieutenant for Lee County EMS for 17 years, before retiring in 2014. He forged a new company, ALS Transport EMS Fleet Consulting and continued to serve in EMS Fleet consulting.



Jay was an avid dog lover, NASCAR fan and proud supporter of the NRA. His best days were spent with his children, on his Harley Davidson with the wind in his face and on his boat with the spray of saltwater misting his face.



He is survived by his wife, Teri, his children, Cole, Ava, Dakota Warren and Stone Warren, his sister, Patricia Bridenthal of Louisville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Bridenthal, father, Jack Wesley Bridenthal and brother, Dale W. Bridenthal II.



The world has lost a good man. He was a loving, dedicated and loyal husband and father. The void he leaves behind is immense, but does not compare to the love he brought to those closest to him.



Family visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Church, 14036 Matanzas Drive, Fort Myers, Florida 33905. COVID-19 guidelines with social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Cards of condolence (please share a memory for his children) may be sent to Post Office Box 50104, Fort Myers, Florida 33994.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store