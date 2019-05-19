|
|
Jean Daniele
Fort Myers - Jean Frances Daniele, 83, a resident of Fort Myers, FL since 2004, formerly of East Hanover, NJ, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Fort Myers. She was born July 27, 1935 in Irvington, NJ to Fred and Mable Constantine, now deceased.
Jean was of the Catholic faith. She was kind, warm, and loving to all she knew.
She also was an accomplished artist, singer, and dancer. She was a wonderful mother to her children and her home was always opened to the many others that called her Mom. She will forever be in our hearts and missed beyond compare.
She is survived by five loving children, Anthony Daniele (Kathleen) of Fort Myers, Joseph Daniele of Victory Gardens, NJ, Jean Wall (Stephen) of New York, NY, June Schaefer (Robert) of Budd Lake, NJ, and Gerald Daniele (Ches) of East Hanover, NJ; 17 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; as well as, Virginia Sabino, Mama Mia, and Leah for their warm, compassionate, and exceptional care.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Daniele in 2002; as well as a daughter, Denise Daniele in 1999.
A Graveside Remembrance and Service will be held 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Gates of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, New Jersey 07936.
Published in The News-Press on May 19, 2019