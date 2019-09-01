|
|
Jean Greive
Cape Coral - Jean Greive, went to heaven on August 8, 2019. Age 93 at her residence in Cape Coral, FL.
Proceeded in death by her husband - Bill Greive and Her grandchild, Kristen Greive.
Occupation - teacher in Lawrenceburg, Indiana Church - Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education - BS in nutrition from the University of Cincinnati and a Masters in Education from Xavier University.
Survivors - Daughters - Susan Ford, Barbara Bassine,(Mike) and Nancy Hanton Sons- Bill Greive and David Greive (Roxanne), Grandchildren - Edward Bassine(Crystal), Christine Closs (Roy), and Heather Bassine, Grandchildren - Jaelyn Bassine.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 1, 2019