Jean Irene (Blakeman) Carpenter
Peoria, AZ - Jean Irene (Blakeman) Carpenter passed away July 19, 2019 at her home in Peoria, AZ. Mrs. Carpenter was born September 18, 1924 in Hudson Falls, NY, where she lived, worked and raised her children until moving to Cape Coral, FL in the mid-1980s.
Her husband, Amos, and her brother George E. Blakeman preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Alber and her partner John Matulich of San Rafael, CA, and Nancy Taylor and her husband, Ron, of Sun City, AZ; two grandchildren, Laura Alber and husband Ned Klingelhofer of Belvedere, CA, and George and Catherine Alber of Martinez, CA; and five great-grandchildren, Samantha, Jackson and Ella Klingelhofer, and George and Thompson Alber.
Jean, known as Mimi to her family and friends, was born to Charles and Bertha Claire Blakeman of Hudson Falls, NY. She earned her LPN degree from the Mary McClellan Hospital School of Practical Nursing in 1969 and worked in that capacity for many years. She also volunteered at various health care facilities in both New York and Florida. Additionally, Jean and her family were involved with many community activities wherever they lived.
Jean had a passion for the outdoors and owned various lakeside cottages in the New York Adirondack Mountains where she often could be found hiking the trails and hills. She was always excited to observe wild flora and fauna while on her excursions. Her love of animals also extended to the domesticated type, including owning some 20 plus horses over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the West, 21410 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027.
Condolences may be shared at
www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The News-Press on July 24, 2019