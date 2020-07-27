1/1
Jean Jackson Klein
Jean Jackson Klein

Jean Jackson Klein, 93, passed away peacefully at Shell Point Hope Hospice on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Jean was born on March, 29, 1927 in Brockport New York to Willet and Nellie Jackson. She grew up in Brockport and lived in Rochester throughout much of her married life. She spent the last 32 years in Fort Myers where she fell in love with the warmth and beauty of the tropics.

Jean was truly a "You Are My Sunshine" kind of lady, focusing her energy on raising her three children and making everyone around her feel like smiling. Aside from her family, her passions included creating floral arrangements with her own flowers and entertaining friends. She was involved in many charitable organizations including: Highland Hospital's Candy Stripers, The Rochester Museum and Science Center, The Rochester Yacht Club's Woman's Auxiliary, The Garden Club of Rochester and The Shell Islands Garden Club. Jean and husband Henry traveled to all the states except Hawaii, but always returned to their favorite beaches of Sanibel and Captiva.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of almost 70 years; children Wendy (Don) Lambrix, Mark (Margie) Klein, Nancy (Peter) Klein. She also leaves her two sisters, Linnett DeMocker and Joan Ferris, and a brother, James Jackson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be invited to celebrate Jean's life at a future date. Memorial contributions in Memory of Jean Jackson Klein are suggested to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of SW Florida at: https://donate.harrychapinfoodbank.org




Published in The News-Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
