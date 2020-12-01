Jeanette Chambers



Ft. Myers - Mrs. Jeanette Chambers, age 86, of Ft. Myers, passed away Sunday morning, November 21, 2020.



She was born January 12, 1934, in Kentucky, a daughter of the late Henry Smith and Mollie Smith.



Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Chambers and is survived by daughter Glenda Dunlap and grandson James Dunlap (Kathy Dunlap).



Her career spanned 44 years at the telephone company in various roles and eventually becoming a drafter. She always said during her career she learned with a paper and pencil, but ended on a computer, such changes.



Having fun and staying busy has always been her motto from her yearly trips to the Bob Hope Desert Classic, trips to Vegas, and love of Pink Floyd music. She also had a direct link to your funny bone as well as one of the most generous people you would ever meet. We will miss her every day.









