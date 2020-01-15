|
Jeannie Chappelle Bass
Fort Myers - Jeannie Chappelle Bass, age 73, of Fort Myers, FL and Estes Park, CO, passed away suddenly on Jan 6, 2020.
Born Sept 27, 1946, she was a fifth generation native of Ft Myers. Sweet natured and committed to service, she chose a nursing career and worked at Lee Memorial Hospital.
Jeannie wed her great love, James Bass on Mar 15, 1974. She possessed a notorious sense of humor, and was passionate about her pets, orchids, traveling, and being a mother and grandmother.
Jeannie is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Bass and Jeannie White (Andrew); grandson, James White; brothers Richard, Matthew and John Chappelle; and sister, Laura Leigh Chappelle. She was predeceased by her husband, James Bass; mother and father, Gloria Crumpler and Richard Chappelle; and brother, Lee Charles.
Services will be held at Harvey-Engelhardt (1600 Colonial Blvd, Ft Myers), on Saturday, Jan 18. Viewing at 9 am and funeral at 10 am, followed by burial at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be sent to the Youth Scholarship, which helped Jeannie attend nursing school, or to the Florida Great Pyrenees Rescue.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020