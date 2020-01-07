Resources
Gainesville, FL - 1963- 2020

Jeffrey Lynn Butler, 56, was born in Ft. Myers, FL on July 28, 1963 and passed away suddenly on January 2, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. Jeff was a treasured son, husband, father, son-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Born to Ralph and Mary Butler, he is survived by his father Ralph, wife Susan, children, Jeffrey and Hannah, extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Jeff's Life is being planned for the springtime, 2020.

A memorial fund has been established to help the family get through this difficult time. Donations can be made at: gf.me/u/xapwd9 for the family or to Kanapaha Botanical Gardens in memory of Jeff.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
