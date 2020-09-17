Jeffrey Tyler Behr



Fort Myers - Jeffrey T. Behr, 24, passed away suddenly in South Fort Myers on Monday, September 14, 2020. Jeffrey was born September 26, 1995 in Fort Myers, Florida, the youngest son of Linda and Michael Behr (deceased).



A Florida native, Jeffrey graduated from Cypress Lake High School and attended classes at FSW State College.



He leaves behind his Mother Linda (Lin) Behr; Brother Michael Behr (Melanie Monroe); Uncle Art Shields; Aunt Jaci Weiss (Jim) and entire Weiss family; Grandmother Helen (Jean) Shields, in Southwest Florida; entire Behr family in Ohio; and a large group of close friends, both old and new.



Jeffrey was loving and kind, and absolutely doted on his Grandmother (Ya-Ya). He was interested in technology of every kind and adored riding his motorcycle. Jeffrey was a loyal friend, generous and smart, and always ready to help any time he could. He enjoyed working at the local Circle K stores, and customers became friends and were important to him. Jeffrey's soft, deep, voice and easy smile will be forever remembered and truly missed.



The family will celebrate his life with a private gathering.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store