Jeffrey Tyler Behr
1995 - 2020
Jeffrey Tyler Behr

Fort Myers - Jeffrey T. Behr, 24, passed away suddenly in South Fort Myers on Monday, September 14, 2020. Jeffrey was born September 26, 1995 in Fort Myers, Florida, the youngest son of Linda and Michael Behr (deceased).

A Florida native, Jeffrey graduated from Cypress Lake High School and attended classes at FSW State College.

He leaves behind his Mother Linda (Lin) Behr; Brother Michael Behr (Melanie Monroe); Uncle Art Shields; Aunt Jaci Weiss (Jim) and entire Weiss family; Grandmother Helen (Jean) Shields, in Southwest Florida; entire Behr family in Ohio; and a large group of close friends, both old and new.

Jeffrey was loving and kind, and absolutely doted on his Grandmother (Ya-Ya). He was interested in technology of every kind and adored riding his motorcycle. Jeffrey was a loyal friend, generous and smart, and always ready to help any time he could. He enjoyed working at the local Circle K stores, and customers became friends and were important to him. Jeffrey's soft, deep, voice and easy smile will be forever remembered and truly missed.

The family will celebrate his life with a private gathering.




Published in The News-Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
2394814341
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 16, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to the family. Jeff you will truly be missed by Dylan and I. Rest in peace in heaven with your father.
Dianne Buchan
Friend
September 16, 2020
I can’t believe you’re gone.. Rest In Peace Jeff.. you’ll be missed.
Friend
September 16, 2020
I was a daily customer at the store he worked at, he was always so nice. My heart goes out to the family and I'm so so sorry for your loss.
Valerie
Acquaintance
