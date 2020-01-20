|
Jennie Lucille (Anderson) Hoxsie
Lehigh Acres - Jennie Lucille (Anderson) Hoxsie, 82, of Lehigh Acres, FL passed away on January 7,2020. She was born on April 3, 1937 in Eldred, PA to James J and Neva Pearl (Crattie) Anderson. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Duane Keith Hoxsie in 2010.
Lucille worked in Binghamton, NY at Polar Foods, Norman's and alongside her husband for many years at Hoxsie's Alignment Service. Once they moved to Florida she worked for Shell Point Village for over 25 years.
She is survived by her children Lou Ann (David) Sullivan of Binghamton, NY, Harry J (Sharon) Hoxsie of Lehigh Acres, FL and "adopted" daughter Clara (Tony) Wittek of Red Hook, NY, 8 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren, brother Ronald E. (BillieJo) Anderson, Grand Junction, along with several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Binghamton, NY. Memorial contributions can be made to Ruby's Journey, at CureCanavansFund.org.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020