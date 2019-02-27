Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Jennifer Hetherington
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
McGregor Baptist Church
3750 Colonial Blvd
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers - Jennifer B. Hetherington, 48, of Fort Myers passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Tawas City, Michigan on July 7, 1970 to Gary and Carol Wood. Jennifer married Kevin Hetherington on June 1, 1991 in Tawas City. She graduated valedictorian from Northwood University in Midland, MI in 1992, ended a successful basketball career as Northwood's career leading scorer, and was inducted into the Northwood University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. She was an active member at McGregor Baptist Church, enjoyed family vacations, and playing tennis. Jennifer was a real estate agent with Venture Realty and Investments in Fort Myers, FL.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughter, Mikayla (Austin) Parker; son, Collin Hetherington; her parents: Gary and Carol Wood; Siblings: Gary (Anne) Wood, Cindy (Vinnie) DeTrani, Ann (David) Turk, Amy (Scot) Dehner and Julie (Paul) Carroll and many nieces and nephews. Jennifer was preceded in death by her brother, Peter Wood.

Visitation will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers on Friday, March 1st from 5 to 8 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held at McGregor Baptist Church 3750 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers at 1 pm Saturday, March 2nd. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jennifer's name would be appreciated to www.gofundme.com/jennifer-hetherington-memorial-fund.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 27, 2019
