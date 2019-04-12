Services
National Cremation
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
National Cremation
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
National Cremation
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeralean Gentry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeralean Gentry


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeralean Gentry Obituary
Jeralean Gentry

North Fort Myers - "Great" On April 6th at 8:15 you were called on. Your journey here has ended.

You were the daughter of Willard and Icie Adkins. You were the wife to Paul Gentry for 46 years, You were the mother to 5 children; Debi Caldwell, Paula Hansen, Donna Ratliff, William Gentry & Paul Gentry. You were the Grandma to 12, Great Grandma to 25 and Great, Great Grandma to 13.You were aunt to many, A mother-in-law to several and a kind and acting mom to so, so many, You lived by example, you taught us Love, Strength & Sacrifice. Rest now in Peace We all love and will miss you "Great"

A Funeral Service will be help on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at National Cremation and Burial Society, 3453 Hancock Bridge Parkway, N. Fort Myers, FL 33903 beginning 11 AM, viewing the hour prior.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers that you make a donation to: Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now