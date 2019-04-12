|
|
Jeralean Gentry
North Fort Myers - "Great" On April 6th at 8:15 you were called on. Your journey here has ended.
You were the daughter of Willard and Icie Adkins. You were the wife to Paul Gentry for 46 years, You were the mother to 5 children; Debi Caldwell, Paula Hansen, Donna Ratliff, William Gentry & Paul Gentry. You were the Grandma to 12, Great Grandma to 25 and Great, Great Grandma to 13.You were aunt to many, A mother-in-law to several and a kind and acting mom to so, so many, You lived by example, you taught us Love, Strength & Sacrifice. Rest now in Peace We all love and will miss you "Great"
A Funeral Service will be help on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at National Cremation and Burial Society, 3453 Hancock Bridge Parkway, N. Fort Myers, FL 33903 beginning 11 AM, viewing the hour prior.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers that you make a donation to: Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 12, 2019