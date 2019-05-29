|
|
Jerilyn Frances Bonitz Patterson
Fort Myers - Jerilyn Frances Bonitz Patterson, 73, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away in Fayetteville, North Carolina on the evening of May 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lowell Edgar Patterson. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother James Bonitz. She is survived by her sister Marie Judith Pizzano, her husband Joseph Pizzano and their families. She is also survived by her three children: Michele Marie Harling of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Lowell Elliot Patterson of Lithia, Florida; and Sheri Lynn Patterson of Los Angeles, California. She is the grandmother of five grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. Michele and Hugh Harling III's children Kaelyn Cynthia Harling 22, Connor Austen Harling 19, and Duncan MacKenzie Harling 17. Lowell and Laura Patterson's children Alexis Noel Patterson 22, Logan Elliot Patterson 20, Glen Patrick Cullen 21, Shannon Cullen Spikes 25, Teresa Francisca Cullen 29 and her daughter Freja 2, and Christina Cullen 31.
Jerilyn Frances Bonitz was born in New York City to Glorya and Milton Bonitz. She was raised in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey. She came to Florida after high school to attend St. Vincent's Nursing School in Jacksonville, Florida. She met her future husband Lowell Patterson at Mayport Naval Base. She was married in a double ceremony alongside her sister in 1966. She raised her family in South Florida: both Miami and Cooper City. Jerilyn worked as a nurse in hospitals before joining Jacob Nudel's Gastroenterology practice in Fort Lauderdale. After her husband Lowell's retirement, the family moved over to Fort Myers in 1996. The Pattersons were one of the original Lexington Country Club members. Jerilyn continued working as a nurse and a Gastroenterology Assistant with Digestive Health practice and Lee Memorial Hospital. Health concerns caused her to step back from work.
Jerilyn Patterson was a creative, crafty person. She enjoyed dance classes when she was young and enjoyed playing golf with her husband and friends. She was Catholic and had been President of the Council of Catholic Women in Miami. From her, all of her children enjoyed music; they learned to sing and play instruments. This is reflected in her grandchildren. In her later years, she enjoyed doing art projects with her sister Judy Pizzano, an Art Teacher and Artist who introduced her pottery and raku, as well as painting.
Jerilyn and her husband Lowell "Pat" Patterson traveled to visit their children and grandchildren several times a year, often taking a grandchild with them on their cross-country trips. They played golf at many famous courses, such as Pebble Beach and Pinehurst #2. Nanie, as Jerilyn was known to her grandchildren, was famous for eating the ears off the chocolate bunnies at Easter. Though she was never caught, she finally admitted to this when her last grandchild reached his teens.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Jerilyn on June 1, 2019, at the Lexington Country Club from 2-6pm. Service begins at 2:15. Visitors are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the () in her name.
Published in The News-Press on May 29, 2019