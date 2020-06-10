Jerome J. Wilkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome J. Wilkins

Jerome J. Wilkins died on May 16, 2020 at the age of 95. Jerry is survived by his brother Stanley, children, Michele (Jeremy) Leanderson, Dennis (Patty), Kristen (Bill Alford), Keith (Kim), seven grandchildren, Dennis (Kandi), Jeff (Kristin), Kristen (Ben) Abrams, Steven, Mathew (Megan) Leanderson, Patrick, and Christopher (Paige Peterson), seven great-grandchildren and Gail Raya. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Ann, his parents and his grandson, Devon. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Jerry, memorial donations may be directed to Old St. Mary's, 646 Monroe St., Detroit, MI, 48226 or The Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI, 48207. For the complete obituary visit

www.verheyden.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved