Jerome J. WilkinsJerome J. Wilkins died on May 16, 2020 at the age of 95. Jerry is survived by his brother Stanley, children, Michele (Jeremy) Leanderson, Dennis (Patty), Kristen (Bill Alford), Keith (Kim), seven grandchildren, Dennis (Kandi), Jeff (Kristin), Kristen (Ben) Abrams, Steven, Mathew (Megan) Leanderson, Patrick, and Christopher (Paige Peterson), seven great-grandchildren and Gail Raya. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Ann, his parents and his grandson, Devon. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Jerry, memorial donations may be directed to Old St. Mary's, 646 Monroe St., Detroit, MI, 48226 or The Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI, 48207. For the complete obituary visit